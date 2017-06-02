National Prevention Week art competition winners announced

TWELVE students from Saipan, Tinian and Rota won the recently held National Prevention Week arts competition.

Charnessa Lizama, 2017 NPW chairwoman, said they chose four winners each on Saipan, Tinian and Rota, and the artwork will be featured in NPW’s 2018 calendar.

The contest theme was “Making each day count.”

According to Lizama, more than a hundred students from different schools in the CNMI submitted entries.

“The contest was open to those in kindergarten through 8th grade, and we let the high school students judged the entries,” she said.

“It is amazing to see what they think about drug prevention. Seeing the perspective of young kids can make a difference in how we do our work,” Lizama said.

One of the winners, fourth grader Narhya Mersai of William S. Reyes Elementary School, said her artwork is “about making good choices to be drug-free and having a successful life in the future. It’s about how you react when someone asks you to drink alcohol or smoke tobacco or marijuana. It is important that we learn to make the right choice when we are young and continue to make good choices as we grow up.”





Another winner, Tricia Salcedo, an 8th grader from Hopwood Middle School, said her artwork depicts the “safe zone” where “people are trying to fight off drugs, alcohol, and tobacco…. The people on the stage are the youth. The youth are trying to fight the bad side by doing what they love. On the right side, the silhouette is trying to pull people to the stage, pulling them away from the bad side. The person that’s being pulled is letting go of the bottle of alcohol. Doing what you love, not drugs, alcohol or tobacco, can help prevent the youth from doing/using it. In the middle is a family — a dad, a mom and two kids. Everything comes from the family. That is where the influence starts. If your family does not care about your well-being, well you know what could happen. But if your family cares, you are safe and will stay away from the bad side. Opening up to your family can help, too. That is why the family is in the middle. It can start from there.”





The list of the winners:

Saipan

• Tricia Salcedo, 8th Grade, Hopwood Middle School

• Narhya Mersai, 4th Grade, William S Reyes Elementary School

• Arielle Matutino, 2nd Grade, Grace Christian Academy

• Grace Ju, 6th grade, Saipan Community School

Tinian

• Ysabella Lenteja, 2nd Grade, TES

• Adriel Lenteja, 3rd Grade, TES

• Clarence Rodriquez, 8th Grade, Tinian Jr. Sr. School

• Angel Lagunay, 8th Grade, Tinian Jr. Sr. School

Rota

• Aaron Tuzaon, 5th Grade, Eskuelan San Francisco De Borja School

• Autumn Hocog, 5th Grade, ESFDB

• Hanna Ogo, 6th Grade, Sinapalo Elementary School

• Connie Maratita, 8th Grade, Dr. Rita H. Inos Jr.-Sr. High School

National Prevention Week is a month-long campaign undertaken by the Commonwealth Health Care Corporation-Community Guidance Center. The campaign’s objective is to increase awareness of the effects of alcohol, tobacco and illegal substances on mental health among individuals of all ages.