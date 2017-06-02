Commission OKs Saipan casino opening but with conditions

THE Commonwealth Casino Commission has granted Imperial Pacific International’s request to open its new casino facility — once it meets certain conditions.

Commission executive director Edward Deleon Guerrero, in an email, said they met Wednesday “and approved IPI’s request to start casino gaming operations at the Imperial Pacific Resort and Hotel when the commission’s requested information and listed tasks, dated May 26, 2017, are submitted and/or performed by IPI and upon satisfaction of the commission.”

He added, “The commission chairman [Juan Sablan] and executive director are authorized to issue the approval to go live when IPI satisfies the May 26 listing of deficiencies and pending matters.”

In a separate phone interview, Commissioner Jo­seph Reyes said there was a lengthy discussion between the commissioners and other government permitting agencies regarding U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration and building structural issues and affirmation of compliance.

He said except for minor issues that are being resolved, IPI still needs to address the concerns of the commission before the investor can finally open its casino facility.

“The ball is in their court now, so to speak,” Reyes said.

The date of the opening of the casino has yet to be determined by the commission, and will depend on IPI’s submission of requested information and compliance with the requirements.

The commission has asked IPI to ensure the following:

• Full operation of the fire alarm system and increased presence of fire watch. IPI must have a written agreement with the Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services to verify and certify that the required fire alarm system is fully in place.

• IPI must employ an independent safety consultant or hire full time safety officers to assist in checking and maintaining IPIs compliance with all CNMI and federal safety requirements.

• IPI must submit written plans to the Office of the Governor and to the casino commission on steps IPI is taking to ensure that all those working on the IPI project have proper work authorization to work on Saipan. IPI must also ensure that their contractors comply with CNMI and federal laws including workers compensation laws, labor laws and federal immigration laws.

• IPI must be fully compliant. IPI must ensure that the opening of the facility will not violate any major laws.

• Parking spaces as approved by the Zoning board must be properly marked and made available.

• IPI must clean and remove debris from the construction site and make every effort to ensure the safety of all staff, patrons, visitors and all members of the community visiting the IPI hotel and resort.

• IPI must issue a formal written indemnification agreement to formalize the indemnity provisions as listed in the conditional occupancy permit issued by the Department of Public Works.

In addition, IPI was asked to submit the following documents: a 2016 audit report, a withholding tax return for the 2nd quarter of 2016 towards the first quarter of 2017, the ownership structure and other matters concerning the operation and maintenance of the facility.