500 Sails canoe launch and family swim class: grand opening weekend

(Press Release) — 500 Sails is excited to invite the public to join the festivities as we celebrate the opening of the 500 Sails Guma Sakman (canoe house) and the launch our first sailing canoe — the Chamorro sakman “Neni.”

This will be the first time that Neni even touches the water, carried from the shore by her builders and the youth participating in the opening ceremonies.





The celebration starts on Saturday, June 3, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Guma Sakman, on the beach directly across from Marianas High School in Susupe. The Guma Sakman is the newly renovated former 4-H building, located next to where the Sabalu market is held on Saturday mornings.

Also added to the celebration is a free family swim class taught by Dolphin Club Saipan on Sunday, June 4, from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. beachside at the Guma Sakman. Adults can bring up to two children each. Dolphin Club Saipan is the swim program of 500 Sails.

For more information contact Pete Perez, 500 Sails executive director, at pperez@500Sails.org or visit the 500 Sails website at http://www.500Sails.org or our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/500SailsDolphinClubSaipan.