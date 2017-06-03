Esther Muna earns top healthcare management credential
02 Jun 2017
CHICAGO (Press Release) — Esther L. Muna, chief executive officer, Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation, Saipan, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, recently became a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives or ACHE, the nation’s leading professional society for healthcare leaders.
Fellow status represents achievement of the highest standard of professional development. In fact, only 9,100 healthcare executives hold this distinction. To obtain Fellow status, candidates must fulfill multiple requirements, including passing a comprehensive examination, meeting academic and experiential criteria, earning continuing education credits and demonstrating professional/community involvement. Fellows are also committed to ongoing professional development and undergo recertification every three years.
Muna is privileged to use the FACHE credential, which signifies board certification in healthcare management and ACHE Fellow status.
For more information regarding the FACHE credential, please contact the ACHE Division of Member Services at (312) 424-9400, by emailing contact@ache.org, or visit ache.org/FACHE/.