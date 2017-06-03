Esther Muna earns top healthcare management credential

CHICAGO (Press Release) — Esther L. Muna, chief executive officer, Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation, Saipan, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, recently became a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives or ACHE, the nation’s leading professional society for healthcare leaders.

“The healthcare management field plays a vital role in providing high-quality care to the people in our communities, which makes having a standard of excellence promoted by a professional organization critically important,” says Deborah J. Bowen, FACHE, CAE, president and chief executive officer of ACHE. “By becoming an ACHE Fellow and earning the distinction of board certification from ACHE, healthcare leaders demonstrate a commitment to excellence in serving their patients and the community.”

Fellow status represents achievement of the highest standard of professional development. In fact, only 9,100 healthcare executives hold this distinction. To obtain Fellow status, candidates must fulfill multiple requirements, including passing a comprehensive examination, meeting academic and experiential criteria, earning continuing education credits and demonstrating professional/community involvement. Fellows are also committed to ongoing professional development and undergo recertification every three years.

Muna is privileged to use the FACHE credential, which signifies board certification in healthcare management and ACHE Fellow status.

For more information regarding the FACHE credential, please contact the ACHE Division of Member Services at (312) 424-9400, by emailing contact@ache.org, or visit ache.org/FACHE/.