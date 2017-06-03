Fire department to handle 911 calls

DEPARTMENT of Fire and Emergency Medical Services Commissioner Clyde Norita said they are ready to assume responsibility for the 911 dispatch service.

“It will be the same thing they did in the Department of Public Safety — it’s just an issue of transferring those lines to the fire department and manning them with fire fighters,” he added.

He said they are still waiting for the temporary 911 phone sets from IT&E.

“We cannot begin until the equipment gets to us,” he added.

Norita also said that Senate Bill 19-46, which proposes to establish an enhanced emergency 911 NextGen 911 telephone communications systems in the CNMI, is still in the Senate.

He said 911 calls should be the responsibility of the fire department because firefighters are trained emergency medical technicians.

Nationwide, he added, most 911 call centers are run by fire departments.

He said the fire department recently opened six positions for emergency medical technician dispatchers.

“With the governor’s assistance, we have six new positions, and those have been announced.”

Norita said after the selection process, they will interview the applicants and hire the most qualified.

The newly hired dispatchers will then go through a month of training as emergency medical technicians, he added.

“The vacancy announcement closed this week, and there will another 30-40 days for the interviews and for the rest of the process. So we’re talking about 3-4 months down line before they actually report for work. It’s the bureaucracy of the system. I also have to deal with the personnel office and Finance, but the positions are there already, and we are happy.”

Strike teams

In related news, the fire commissioner said his department has created strike teams that will deal with emergencies during the annual brush-fire season which this year is expected to last until the first week of August.

Norita said brush fires are occurring not only on Saipan but also on Tinian and Rota.

Every day the strike teams are on duty, he said. “If you look at the grass on the hills and in the boonies, you will see it is very dry.”

Norita encourages community members to get rid of dead wood and dry grass surrounding their homes.

He said the fire department will come out this week with educational posters and TV commercials on how to deal with grass fires.

Over the last few days, seven brush fires broke out Saipan, Tinian, and Rota, destroying acres of vegetation, but causing no injury. No houses have been damaged.