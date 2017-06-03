Zhao Jian Zhong sued for breach of contract

A BREACH of contract lawsuit was filed in federal court by a limited liability company owned by a British Virgin Islands corporation and a businessman against Zhao Jian Zhong.

According to the lawsuit, Zhao failed to pay $1.5 million, the remaining amount in a contract agreement for properties on Mt. Tapochau and four vehicles.

The plaintiffs are Angel Villa LLC and Sergey Tkachev, through their attorney Daniel T. Guidotto.

They are asking the court to declare Zhao in breach of their purchase agreement and to terminate the agreement.

In addition, they want the court to award them money sufficient to cover their out-of-pocket expenses, plus attorney’s fees and court costs.

They also asked the court to order Zhao to release the $100,000 initial deposit.

The complaint stated that Angel Villa has its principal place of business in the CNMI. Angel Villa’s sole member is Treasure Hut Holdings, a British Virgin Islands corporation. Tkachev is a citizen of Antigua and Barbuda, and has resided in the Republic of Singapore.

Angel Villa is the leasehold owner of two tracts of land on Mt. Tapochau.

Guidotti said in 2016, Zhao approached Angel Villa and Tkachev about buying the properties and four vehicles owned by Tkachev.

Zhao, Angel Villa and Tkachev directed Security Title Inc. to open an escrow account in connection with Zhao’s proposed purchase of the properties before the parties entered into a written contract.

After Security Title opened an escrow account, Zhao deposited $100,000 via a cashier’s check as an initial deposit on July 14, 2016.

Guidotti said effective Oct. 3, 2016, Zhao entered into an agreement to purchase the properties and vehicles from Angel Villa and Tkachev.

Zhao promised though the agreement to pay Angel Villa and Tkachev $1,742,500 in exchange for the properties and vehicles, the lawyer added.

Zhao also promised to make a non-refundable initial deposit of $100,000 to Security Title, and to deliver $1,642,500 to Security Title on or before Nov. 2, 2016, the lawyer said.

When Zhao failed to deliver $1.6 million, the plaintiffs sent him a notice of default on Nov. 14, 2016.

On Nov. 30, 2016, Guidotti said Zhao and the plaintiffs modified the agreement, with the plaintiffs promising to extend the closing date while giving title to three of Tkachev’s vehicles to Zhao, and reducing the purchase price by $100,000.

As part of the the modified agreement, Zhao promised to pay $100,000 to Angel Villa and Tkachev.

Zhao did pay $100,000 to the plaintiffs so the closing date was extended to Jan. 3, 2017, said Guidotti.

But according to the lawsuit, Zhao had not delivered the remainder of the purchase price $1,542,500 to Security Title as of May 26, 2017.

Zhao’s unjustified failure to pay $1.5 million to Secuirty Title to close under the agreement on or before Jan. 3, 2017 has prevented Angel Villa from selling the properties to third parties, the lawsuit stated.

It added that Zhao has also refused to release the $100,000 initial deposit from Security Title.