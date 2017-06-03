‘Enhanced’ food stamp program increases benefits and allotments

THE commonwealth began implementing the Nutrition Assistance Program Enhancement Plan on Thursday to provide additional benefits to recipients.

The new plan which was approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture-Food and Nutrition Service also increases the basic issuance for all eligible households in the CNMI.

Gov. Ralph Torres, U.S. Congressman Gregorio Kilili Camacho Sablan, Department of Community and Cultural Affairs Secretary Robert Hunter and NAP Administrator Walter Macaranas conducted a press conference on Thursday morning in the NAP conference room in As Lito to discuss the program.

Macaranas said the minimum allotments for Saipan will increase from $23 to $32 per person while the minimum allotments for Tinian will increase from $26 to $35 and for Rota, from $32 to $41. There are over 100 recipients on Tinian under 100 on Rota and over 2,100 in Saipan.

Macaranas said the number of recipients has been declining, from 2,800 to 2,600 last year and to 2,382 this year.

But he expects a significant increase beginning in July because more households will now be eligible to receive food assistance even if the recipients are working.





Governor Torres said his administration will continue to encourage recipients to be fully part of the workforce because the enhanced NAP is good for just four years.

“This benefit should not be considered a benefit that is forever. It’s a short-term program only to assist families with their needs. Our goal is still to alleviate dependency on food assistance and encourage everyone to be self-sufficient by joining the workforce or through training at the trade school. The government is providing scholarships for individuals who want to take courses teaching various skills.”

Kilili said some $30.5 million in federal grants were approved to fund the enhanced proram.

“More people will be eligible for help and benefits are going up. The result will be that more of our children will grow up well-fed. Their brains and bodies will have the nutrition needed to develop fully, do well in school and do well in life. More of our elderly with limited incomes will have the food they need to stay healthy and live longer lives. More of the working people in our community who struggle to make ends meet on the minimum wage will go to their jobs withe stomachs full and ready to put in a full day’s work because that is what the food assistance program is all about,” Sablan said.

Macaranas said the funding will also be used to develop a new system to replace the paper food coupons with an Electronic Benefits Transfer system.

This new system involves a debit card to help prevent fraud and abuses and will provide improved benefit transactions and monitored purchases.

This EBT system will be completed by January 2019.