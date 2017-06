(Press Release) — This Sunday, cancer survivors in the CNMI will unite to show the world what life after cancer looks like.

All cancer survivors are invited to the Celebration of a Life Mass on Sunday, June 4, 2017, at 8 a.m., at the Kristo Rai Church in Garapan.

The Cancer Survivors Summit/Gala will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. also on Sunday, June 4, 2017, at the Hyatt Regency Saipan, Sand Castle.

Please join us!