Manuel Degracia is 2017 CNMI Top Gun

A COMMONWEALTH Ports Authority police officer II who has been taking part in the annual gun competition for eight years is the 2017 CNMI Top Gun.

Manuel Degracia said winning is an amazing feeling.

“I’ve been waiting for years to become the Top Gun,” he added.

He attributed his win to good instructors at CPA, and the basic training he underwent to prepare for the competition.

The Department of Public Safety’s public information officer, Sgt. Jason Tarkong, was second while CPA Police Capt. Juan Rebuenog finished third.

Seventy-eight individuals and 13 teams from CNMI and federal law enforcement agencies participated in this year’s Top Gun tournament held on Monday at the DPS shooting range in Marpi.

The winner was the one with the best score and best time.

Maridel Camacho of DPS is this year’s female Top Gun; second was Liana Quitugua of the Department of Corrections; and third was Rhonda John of DPS.

The 2017 Top Gun Team is CNMI K-9 whose members include Shawn Dela Cruz, Customs specialist II/ Anthony Alepuyo DPS K-9 handler; Ryan Kikku Customs inspector II; and Zachary Sasamoto Custom K-9 handler.

The award ceremony was held during the Public Safety Awareness Month banquet at theMinachom Atdao on Wednesday evening.





As part of the month-long celebration, several sports tournaments were also held.

DPS patrol took first place in basketball; Commonwealth Casino Commission was second; DPS special programs was third.

In volleyball, CPA was first; DPS special programs, second; and the casino commission, third.

For softball, DPS special programs was first; casino commission, second; and Homeland Security Emergency Management, third.

In bowling, CPA was first; Homeland Security Emergency Management, second; CPA 2, third.

Israel Deleon of Homeland Security Emergency Management had the highest bowling score among individual players.

The DPS 22nd Police Academy was the beach volleyball champion.

In the fishing derby, the biggest catch total weight and most variety winner was Customs Lt. Robert P. Reyes.

CNMI Customs was the 2017 cook-off champion while CPA won the most games over all.

In his remarks DPS Commissioner Robert Guerrero said Public Safety Awareness Month activities aimed to bring law enforcers together, and he thanked the organizing committee for the success of the month-long celebration.