Mayor Apatang to seek 2nd term as Republican

SAIPAN Mayor Dave M. Apatang is officially a Republican again.

On May 22, the NMI Republican board of directors met and officially accepted the mayor as a member of the islands’ most dominant political party.

In an interview, NMI Republican Party President James Ada said Apatang, who won as an independent candidate in 2014, informed the GOP in December that he wanted to re-join his old party.

Apatang was on the Republican slate when he ran for the first time in 1995 as a House candidate in Precinct 1, garnering the second highest votes after fellow Republican Michael “Teno” P. Tenorio to win one of the six seats. In 1997, 1999 and 2003, he topped the Precinct 1 House elections. In 2007, he placed second to a new Republican candidate, Ralph D.L.G. Torres, who is now governor.

In the 2005 gubernatorial election, Apatang was the running-mate of Heinz S. Hofschneider. They garnered the most votes in Precinct 1, but Hofschneider and then-Republican Gov. Juan N. Babauta split the GOP vote in Precinct 3, allowing Benigno R. Fitial and Timothy P. Villagomez of the Covenant Party to finish first, just 84 votes ahead of Hofschneider and Apatang.

In an interview on Thursday, Ada said the GOP “is fortunate that our mayor has decided to come back to the party. As you can see, the mayor delivers a lot to the community. We work hand in hand on secondary road improvement as well as in wake and funeral assistance. In terms of island-wide beautification, he adopted the vicinity of Hopwood Middle School in Chalan Piao all the way to Koblerville, and also As Terlaje in an effort to take the lead in beautification projects,” Ada said.

“I am honored that he is back with the party,” said Ada who was Apatang’s campaign chairman in the 1995, 1997 and 1999 elections.

He recalled that Precinct 1 used to be a Democratic Party bailiwick, but that changed in 1995 when Apatang joined the GOP slate there and won five of the six House seats.

In a separate interview, Apatang said he always considered himself a Republican.

He said it just happened that the GOP already endorsed Joe Reyes as its mayoral candidate in 2014 so he ran as independent.

“Now I’m back with the party,” Apatang said. “I have been a Republican since the beginning of my political career. I want to say thank you to the president of the party for accepting my letter to run under the GOP banner in the coming general elections.”