Guam hospital staff shortage linked to competitive recruitment

HAGÅTÑA (The Guam Daily Post) — A shortage of critical care nurses at the island’s public hospital is at least one reason for a chokehold on bed capacities in the intensive care unit and other critical care departments.

The recently renovated ICU has 14 beds, eight of which are vacant simply because Guam Memorial Hospital doesn’t have enough nurses working in critical care positions. There are only 12 nurses on staff at any time, and the hospital must meet a 1:2 patient-to-nurse ratio.

Currently, the hospital has about 300 nurses, a majority of whom are non-critical care. At the hospital’s legislative budget hearing last month, it was noted that there was a shortage of more than 80 skilled nurses.

To make do with the shortage, the hospital frequently relies on paying overtime, which is less an issue than physical burnout from working multiple shifts.

“We have nurses who are burnt out from working overtime. They don’t want the overtime — they want to be with their families,” said Zennia Pecina, the hospital’s associate administrator of nursing services.

Pay differential

Part of the staffing shortage issue comes down to a lack of incentive for Guam nurses to work at the public hospital, with salaries being much the same across the board.

“The island has nursing resources out there, but the problem is that across the government our nurses get paid the same,” Pecina said. “As a nurse, I can work in a school setting and get paid the same as a nurse working in a hospital setting. That shouldn’t be the case. In many places across the United States, there’s a differential in the pay so that hospital work is incentivized.

“But here, a nurse, is a nurse, is a nurse. Why work hard in a hospital when I can get paid the same in a clinic?”

The hospital is actively looking for skilled nurses where it can find them, even off island. But even that isn’t cheap, according to the hospital Administrator Peter John Camacho.

“The competitive rate is about $100 an hour for an overseas-hire nurse. GRMC (Guam Regional Medical City) recruits overseas nurses as well, so many times we’re competing for the same pool,” Camacho said.

Nurses are especially sought after locally, but it can sometimes be difficult to get them to agree to an interview.

“It’s heartbreaking when we look through our job interview roster and we see a line of ‘DIs,’ or ‘declined interview,’” Camacho said.

Incentives

Incentivizing hospital work and competing with the private hospital are just some of the considerations the GMH administration has been making as leaders eye a new business model.

Camacho said the hospital will ideally shift to a high-outpatient, low-inpatient service model. Under this type of operation, critical patients would be treated to a point where they can safely be dismissed to outpatient care, which would greatly lessen expenses for both patients and the hospital.

“This is the standard for most hospitals. But, historically, GMH has been the opposite,” Camacho said. “But there’s an investment that needs to happen, in order to make this happen.”

Without counting the GovGuam subsidies, GMH had an operating loss of $29 million, compared to $25.8 million in the prior year, or a 13.2 percent increase, according to a recent audit report.

At the budget hearing last month, GMH requested a GovGuam subsidy of about $36.4 million.