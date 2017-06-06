No Thursday Market for 4 weeks starting June 15

THE Department of Community and Cultural Affairs will temporarily close the Thursday Market starting June 15 to give way to the Liberation festivities at the Garapan Fishing Base, Arts Council executive director Parker Yobei told the Liberation Day Committee on Thursday.

He said DCCA has informed the Thursday market vendors that their last day of operation this month is June 8, and that the market will resume on July 13.

This year’s Liberation festivities will be held from June 24 to July 4, but organizers will set up concession booths, the stage and other facilities two weeks prior to the start of the event.

Among the participating food and drink vendors so far are Chelu, Jed’s BBQ & Grill, Fongs Bakery, Lyns BBQ, Local Taste, Ying Pin, Nipa Hut Restaurant and RJS BBQ and catering.





Two arts-and-crafts vendors are also interested in getting booths.

This year, 20 booths are available for family-based or nonprofit groups and regular food vendors.

Saipan Mayor David M. Apatang reported to the committee that the Saipan and Northern Islands Legislative Delegation has allocated $150,000 for the Liberation activities.

Apatang said he has also talked with government agencies, non-profit and ethnic community groups regarding their participation in the parade and float competition.

The prizes for the float competition are $4,000 for first place, $3,000 for second place, $2,000 for third place and $1,000 for fourth place. The deadline for submission of float applications and the payment of the $100 fee is June 19, 2017.