Municipal council mulls imposing landing fees for Northern Islands

THE Saipan and Northern Islands Municipal Council is considering a measure that will allow the Northern Islands mayor’s office to issue landing permits for the islands north of Saipan, except for Farallon de Mendinilla which is used for U.S. military and bombing exercises.

As introduced by council vice chairman Diego Kaipat, the municipal bill proposes to give the mayor of the Northern Islands the authority to issue fee-based visitor landing passes for the Northern Islands.

Kaipat noted that Public Law 1-18 was enacted to protect the wildlife and natural habitat of Aguigan, adding that the law also provided the mayor of Tinian with the authority to issue landing permits for Aguigan.

He said the mayor of the Northern Islands should also be provided with the authority to issue landing permits for the Northern Islands, except for Farallon de Mendinilla, which is leased until 2075 to the U.S. military.

“Such authority will permit the mayor of the Northern Islands to more effectively monitor landings [there] as part and parcel of the Northern Islands mayor’s office resettlement and redevelopment strategic plan, in consultation with appropriate local agencies and government instrumentalities with regulatory jurisdiction on [the Northern Islands], and in assisting with efforts to preserve and to protect the natural habitat of the Northern Islands,” Kaipat said.

He said the issuance of a visitor pass will allow the mayor of the Northern Islands to generate revenue for the office of the mayor’s resettlement and redevelopment plan.

According to the municipal bill, no visitor will be allowed to land on the Northern Islands without first obtaining a visitor’s pass issued by the office of the mayor.

Violators will be fined not more than $300, may be imprisoned not more than three months or barred from re-entry to the Northern Islands for one year.

Municipal council chairman Luis John Castro said they are now sending copies of the municipal bill to solicit comments from various government offices, especially the Department of Public Lands, the Department of Lands and Natural Resources, the Office of the Attorney General, and the Saipan and Northern Islands Legislative Delegation.

Municipal council adviser William Torres said the council will soon conduct a public hearing on the municipal bill at the Carolinian Utt.