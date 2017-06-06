31 local students to visit Korea

THIRTY-ONE high school and college students from Saipan are participating in an educational and cultural exchange program with South Korea, the Saipan mayor’s office student program coordinator Luise Villagomez said.

Five chaperons including staff members from the mayor’s office will accompany the students, she added.

The students going to South Korea are Janey Rayne Aguilar, Katielyn Lynette Aizon, Cindy Carreon, Ian Rei Cataluna, Joey Ken Cruz Jr., Anjenette Jewel Cubangbang, Quina Concepcion Flores, Claudilyn Lacbayo, Rachel Ann Manzano, Delores Rita Mendiola, Philip Lorenz Punzalan, Jelbert Quitugua, Susan Renee Sablan, Markquin Robert Stevenson, Miki Angel Takayama, Eugene Kim Park, Samuel Jin Park, Yong Koo Kin, Jae Yon Ju, Jae Yeol Lim, Seung Kim, Cha Hee Hong, Michael Jooheon Lee, Joung Hoon Park, Young Ae Kim, Hyung Jin Kim, William Eun Soo Kim, Eun Ki Kim, Jong Ho Lee, Seokjun Yun and Jose Antonio Castro.

The participating high school students are 10th-12th graders while the college students are 19 to 21 years old.

Villagomez said the travel is part of the annual program of the Korean Community of Saipan for local students.

Last month, the Korean community hosted the first annual Korea Golf Classic to raise funds for the student program.

The students are leaving for South Korea on June 7. While there, they will visit Hyundai, the Marine Corps of Korea, the War Memorial, the 63 Building, Everland Theme Park, a zipline park and the Seoul commercial area among other places.

Each student will pay $500 for expenses including airfare and accommodations in South Korea.

For more information, call Yuki Kishimoto at the mayor’s office at 234-6208 or Simon Sin of the Korean Community of Saipan at 287-7733 or email koreasaipan@gmail.com.