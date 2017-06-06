Governor: June 5-9 is CNMI Nurses Week

GOVERNOR Ralph D.L.G. Torres signed a proclamation on Friday designating June 5 to 9 as CNMI Nurses Week, which also coincided with the CNMI Nurses Association’s celebration of its 30th anniversary.

According to the proclamation, the nearly 3.9 million professional nurses in the United States comprise the nation’s largest healthcare profession.

“Professional nursing has been demonstrated to be an indispensable component in the safety and quality of care of hospitalized patients,” the proclamation added.

“The demand for nursing services will be greater than ever because of the aging of the population, the continuing expansion of life-sustaining technology, and the explosive growth of home healthcare services.”

The proclamation, which was also signed by Lt. Gov. Victor Hocog, noted the increasingly complex needs of healthcare consumers in the community.

In an interview, the governor said the proclamation is also an act of appreciation for the nurses because of their compassion, hard work and dedication to their patients.

Torres said he will provide the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. with $5.5 million for critical items needed by the hospital.

The governor said his administration will also create a new scholarship program for nurses and doctors in an effort to attract more local students to the field of medicine and serve the community when they graduate.

The government will pay for their tuition as long as they are in the program, he added.

CHCC CEO Esther Muna applauded the governor’s plan. “I think that’s a great idea — investing in our people so they can study and come back and be able to serve the community as healthcare workers.”