House panel eyes additional $1M for lump-sum payment

THE House Committee on Ways and Means will propose an additional appropriation of $1 million to satisfy the government’s obligation to some 230 active and inactive government employees that have yet to receive their lump-sum payment as mandated by law.

The committee chairman, Rep. Angel Demapan, on Friday said they have appropriated $1.5 million, but according to the Office of Personnel Management, the entire amount has already been disbursed.

“The $1.5 million as appropriated by the Legislature was based on a list that only included active employees,” Demapan said.

“We don’t have the number as to how many employees received their lump-sum payment, but what I do know is that from the list of the active employees, 41 did not get paid and the $1.5 million has been exhausted already.

“Since then we also discovered that inactive employees are also eligible to receive the lump-sum payment based on the language of the law, so OPM and [the Department of] Finance are working together to come up with a list of inactive employees entitled to receive the lump-sum payment. To date, OPM and Finance have identified 230 inactive employees and then we have the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. coming up with its list of inactive employees who were part of the former Department of Public Health, and that list is being consolidated with OPM’s list. We asked OPM to do another round of review to make sure the employees of CHCC are eligible to get the lump-sum payment so they can be included when we do another round of appropriation.”

Demapan said based on the last update of OPM, an additional $1 million is needed for the 230 employees’ lump-sum payment.

“We are hoping to get the final number soon so we can include the amount in the general budget coming up or in a supplemental budget for this fiscal year. That is something that we will include for appropriation because it’s only fair that they get their compensation as mandated by the law,” Demapan added.