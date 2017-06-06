Guma Sakman now open for canoe building and sailing program

500 Sails Inc. opened Guma Sakman or the canoe house at the Civic Center on Saturday, June 3, as a venue for canoe building activities and other programs that include Chamorro and Carolinian proa sailing, maritime history, the language of sailing and boating safety.

Click to enlarge

“Anyone in the community is welcome. We will conduct training for 120 hours, five days a week, teaching swimming and sailing,” Peter Perez, 500 Sails Inc. executive director, said in an interview.

Financial assistance is available to Chamorros and Carolinians who want to participate in the program through a U.S. Administration for Native Americans-Social and Economic Development Strategies grant.

Other participants will pay the cost of materials to build their own canoes, Perez said, adding that to make it more affordable, fiberglass will be used for hulls and outriggers instead of wood.

“Neni,” the first canoe built by 500 Sails staff, was completed in Feb. 2017, he said.

“Neni,” which means baby in Chamorro, is made of fiber glass.

“It is a small canoe, about 26 feet in length. We based the structure on an Anson drawing from 1742,” he said, referring to an account by Baron George Anson, an admiral of the British fleet, regarding the native canoes.

On Saturday, 500 Sails launched the Neni.

“It had never touched the water before, nor had we sailed her. We didn’t know whether or not we made mistakes but that’s part of the journey,” Perez said.

But the Neni was launched successfully and it stayed afloat in the water.

Perez thanked the instructors from New Zealand where they spent months learning how to build canoes.

“We brought this knowledge back and we will share it. This is not only a Chamorro and Carolinian thing. These are the Mariana islands, and people live here to be on the water so please come and join us. Help us build more canoes.”

With the aim of bringing back the lost tradition of sailing, 500 Sails wants to build 500 Chamorro and Carolinian canoes by 2030.