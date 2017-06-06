NMI business group hires DC lobbyist

A NEW group of businesses in the CNMI has hired a lobbyist in Washington, D.C. to assist the commonwealth government in securing federal support for workforce legislation needed by the commonwealth.

The new group is called the Northern Marianas Business Alliance Corp. and it was created six months ago, according to its chairman, Alex Sablan, an executive of Tan Holdings.

He said they are working with the Torres administration, the Legislature and U.S. Congressman Gregorio Kilili Camacho Sablan to draft a comprehensive bill that will offer a long-term solution to islands’ workforce problems.

Sablan was the guest speaker at a special meeting of the Society for Human Resource Management on Friday at PIC.

Sablan, who is also a member of the governor’s Strategic Economic Development Council, asked other members of the local business community to assist the administration as it tries to ensure that the local economy will continue to have the workers it needs.

Sablan said the bill they are drafting will be based on the 902 recommendations that were endorsed by the Obama and Trump administrations. These include extending the federal CW program, which will end in 2019, to 2029 and increasing the CW cap from 12,998 to 18,000.

Once the bill is drafted, Sablan said it will be submitted to Congressman Kilili for introduction in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Sablan said they are not part of the working group the governor earlier mentioned, adding that they are a separate organization.

But he said they will be working alongside the administration’s working group.

Sablan said they hired a former immigration attorney with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services to serve as their Washington, D.C. consultant and assist them in drafting the comprehensive bill.

This consultant will also act as the group’s lobbyist in the U.S. Senate.

Sablan said the consultant will be on island this month to do a presentation for the administration and the Legislature.

“He is writing the language of the bill…so we are hopeful that because he has the experience, he can also lobby for and justify our proposals which we believe are rational and logical.

“There’s a strategy behind this. As we all know, the Torres administration has ties with the U.S. administration and there has been a lot of discussion with the U.S. department secretaries and the undersecretaries, so the governor will continue to handle the U.S. administration while Kilili will work in the U.S. House. Because there is nobody handling the U.S. Senate we created this new business group and hired a Washington, D.C. consultant to help us lobby and rally support in the U.S. Senate for our issues here in the CNMI.”

Sablan said they need the local business community’s support to help fund their group’s mission for at least one year.

He said the estimated cost of the consultant’s fee, advertisement and publicity campaign is $355,000.

He said the CW issue is everybody’s business and affects the economy so everyone should be concerned.

He also believes that the U.S. Senate will not act on H.R. 339, a bill introduced by Kilili to increase the fiscal year 2017 CW cap to 15,000. FY 2017 ends on Sept. 30, 2017.

The bill was passed by the U.S. House in January but it is still pending in the U.S. Senate.

“We don’t believe that…the bill will make it so let us just concentrate on a larger bill because timing is of the essence,” Sablan said. “We need to have something done by the end of this year. We need a more comprehensive bill.”

He added, “We are hoping to get some stability. We need to put stability into our system. CW is going to transition and we want a transition to a visa that allows workers. We’re hoping that it comes to an H2 type of visa which will allow a petition of three years if there’s a purpose for that worker to be here for three years and it can be justified, so we’ll have three years to extend or renew and not just the current annual process.”

Sablan said the current federal law that mandates “zero” workers on CW-1 permits by Dec. 2019 is unreasonable.

“As long as we don’t have enough U.S. qualified workers, we cannot use a system that calls for ‘zero’ foreign workers — that doesn’t make any sense at all.”