‘War of words’ erupts between Rota director, DPS chief

DEPARTMENT of Public Safety Rota resident director Eusebio M. Manglona says Robert Guerrero is the only DPS commissioner who hasn’t provided support to DPS Rota — which Guerrero denies.

Manglona, in a letter to Guerrero dated May 26, 2017, asserts that DPS Rota has never been invited to or been informed about DPS scheduled events.

“Are we not one CNMI and one department? We have been trying to reach out to you over the past few months with no luck. Correspondence was sent to you via email and fax, but we’ve never had any response… A telephone call would have been sufficient.”

Manglona said in one of the command meetings with the DPS commissioner, Guerrero informed him that he, Guerrero, was instructed by Lt. Gov. Victor Hocog to put pressure on DPS Rota, “especially me because of party politics, such as the rumor that I… support…Sen. Paul Manglona,” Hocog’s opponent in the 2012 elections.

“In early April,” resident director Manglona told Guerrero, “we sought your assistance to resolve the issue of two detailed employees from the Office of the Mayor that you instructed to have disarmed. The two employees are more than qualified to perform the duties of a police officer. The only issue with the two is the funding of their payroll, which comes from the account of the mayor of Rota. Other than that, they both completed all requirements. I can’t quite understand why deputizing them as police officers was so difficult but not difficult for some.

Manglona added, “Like you, I am an appointee. Although I serve at the pleasure of the mayor, I do not assume otherwise or let the political beliefs of anyone get in the way of carrying out the mission of our department.”

Guerrero replied to the resident director on June 1 in a memorandum, copies of which were provided to the governor, the lt. governor, the AG’s office, the mayor of Rota, and members of the Rota Legislative Delegation.

With respect to to deputizing officers, Guerrero said a “memorandum of understanding between the mayor of Rota and DPS Rota is an internal document, and is not binding in regard to employment.”

According to Guerrero, the two 21st cycle Police Academy graduates were actually community workers under the Rota Mayor’s office.

He said the issue was brought to his attention by Attorney General Edward Manibusan himself as it was also brought to the AG’s attention, adding that the Office of the Public Auditor was also informed about the situation.

“Your office, your operations captain and your administrative officer were informed of this situation and that it violated the law. We requested that your office work with the mayor’s office to correct this issue. A year later, the issue has not been resolved, with OPA receiving complaints/concerns about the same two community workers at DPS, who were still armed and working as police officers.”

The DPS commissioner said 6 CMC §10101 (y) defines that a police officer is one employed by the Department of Public Safety.

“Because these employees were not employed by the Department of Public Safety as prescribed by the above statute, regardless of their position title, it violated the law and it is our duty to ensure that we enforce those provisions accordingly. Until such time that those individuals are transferred and employed directly under the Department of Public Safety and in compliance with the law, that such order will be lifted.”

As for the DPS budget, Guerrero said it “is strictly a legislative action and authority,” but added that he “did support the request to procure vehicles, not only for Rota, but for Tinian as well.”

Guerrero noted that DPS Rota issues stemmed from the travel requests that were disapproved as they were not in the best interests of the department.

“Travel must be based on need and not just want. When an employee of the department travels, the end result should be something that benefits the department. The old days of just traveling for the heck of seeing places, especially ones that don’t benefit the department’s interests, must cease.”

Guerrero said he is surprised that the DPS Rota director is not aware of what goes on with DPS on Saipan.

“Considering that you often travel to Saipan, one would assume that you would know more, not only with the department, but the activities that occur on Saipan,” said the commissioner.

As for the Rota political issue that the resident director mentioned in his letter, Guerrero said it was for information purposes only and was relayed outside DPS facility and not on government hours.

“Keep in mind that I don’t vote on Rota and I, for sure, don’t have any political influence there either,” Guerrero said. “At no time during any of our conversations did I mention the lt. governor’s name. I did, however, inform you that all the information that I’ve been receiving was from within Rota, and as a friend, I thought you should know.”

Unfortunately, Guerrero added, “you took it out of context, and obviously, the wrong way.”

He added that the resident director was on Saipan two weeks ago, “visiting [Corrections] and the marina, and even passed by the Boating Safety fishing derby tent, but did not even stop by to greet the officers. So you see, people are not blind. If you don’t already know, when reporting, like my other directors and senior officers, the chain of command works upward, not downward. If my directors have any questions and/or concerns, they come visit me or pick up the phone and call. They don’t write novels to inquire.”

Guerrero reiterated that politics has no place in DPS.

“And if you haven’t already figured that out, under my watch politics doesn’t play a role anywhere in this department as witnessed by the across-the-board reallocation/promotion of all employees in this department regardless of political affiliation, religion, gender or race. Unfortunately, I am not the expenditure authority for either Tinian or Rota, so reallocation for those two municipalities rests with the mayors of each island.”