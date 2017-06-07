On Guam, price of meth drops as availability grows

HAGÅTÑA (The Guam Daily Post) — The cost of a gram of crystal methamphetamine in Guam has gone down by half since law enforcement officials waged the original “War on Ice” in the 1990s. The relative cheapness of the substance and an abundance on island have made methamphetamine, or ice, a drug of choice for many users.

A gram of meth cost about $1,000 two decades ago. It now costs between $500 and $250, according to Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency spokeswoman Jessi Santos. The Philippines has historically been a major source for the drug, where it is locally known as shabu, but the mainland United States has gained ground as a supply source for drug traffickers.

Recently, there have also been high-profile cases from Hong Kong importations. Two women were sentenced to federal prison earlier this year for smuggling $1 million in meth from Hong Kong.

The price of the substance correlates with the availability of the product and Guam customs has reported that the number of drug seizures has increased consistently in recent years.

“We have seen a steady increase in the total quantity of seizures annually,” Santos said.

“Significant seizures of methamphetamine in the past couple years have been measured in pounds...when it used to be measured in grams.”

A regional problem

Meth and other illicit drugs have become a regional concern in the Pacific as drug use erupts in East Asian markets. A September 2016 United Nations threat assessment of organized crime in the Pacific reported on the risk of drug spill-over as smugglers traffic substances through tourist hubs in the region.

Meth, cocaine and LSD comprised about 20 percent of 2013 drug arrests in Guam. Meth usage among youth on island began to decrease in the early 2000s but began increasing again around 2011.

The 2015 Epidemiological Profile for the island reported that about 5 percent of high school students said they had tried using meth.

The drug’s presence in Guam has prompted the Guam Police Department to establish a counter strategy through its Mandaña community programs. A drug task force comprising law enforcement and regulatory agencies was formed in February through an executive order from Gov. Eddie Calvo. Collaboration between these agencies aims to bring greater success in curbing drug abuse than the War on Ice 20 years ago, fought mostly from the perspective of the police.

Guam’s Customs and Quarantine Agency forms the “first line of defense” in Guam’s drug war.

“Criminal networks have continued to increase and the means of which they turn a profit — drug smuggling and peddling, production and sale of counterfeit goods, money laundering, etc. — will continue to grow and develop,” Santos said.

“The Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency protects our island community against the ability of criminal networks to infiltrate, harm and profit from our citizens. There is no such thing as a nation without criminal networks, therefore, we must always be alert no matter where travelers and commodities originate.”

Check the peanut butter

Criminal organizations and smugglers have changed tactics from 20 years ago. The majority of meth importation now comes through the mail, while the preferred method in the 1990s was carrying substances through passenger arrivals.

Some local customs officers are assigned to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service Task Force. The agency is regularly involved with tracking and arresting drug smugglers.

“These operations are not usually (reported) as it may take months if not years to build a strong case. Often times when it does hit mainstream media, all participants will be collectively referred to as federal agents or law enforcement officers,” Santos said.

In addition to changing importation methods, smugglers have developed different ways to allude authorities over the years. They have tried disguising the scent of drugs in peanut butter, gummy snacks, rice crispy treats or other consumables.

A common tactic is to hide drugs within suitcase linings and other similar items.

“We counter smuggler attempts by investing in officers and continuous officer training, K-9 proficiency training, and X-ray (technology) to name a few,” Santos said.

But while meth regularly makes news headlines because of multimillion-dollar drug busts and the attention it has received from law enforcement, marijuana use remains much more prevalent on island.

Recent local legislative efforts have decriminalized marijuana for medical purposes, but the plant is still a scheduled substance under federal law and is regularly encountered by customs agents.

“Recently, we are finding a brown, waxy substance containing a concentrated form of marijuana being smuggled, sometimes referred to as ‘dabs,’” Santos said.

Because marijuana has also been legalized in certain states, Guam custom officials are also encountering it in the form of gummy snacks, rice crispy treat snacks and other food items purchased at legal marijuana dispensaries in the U.S. mainland and elsewhere.