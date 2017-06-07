Rep. Angel Demapan: NMI should have a new museum

REPRESENTATIVE Angel Demapan said the CNMI government should build a new museum to better educate the community about local history and culture.

Demapan, chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, said they have approved an appropriation of $55,000 for the renovation of the current museum and its other needs as the structure is damaged.

“But in the long run, what we would like to see is funding to build a new museum,” Demapan said.

“The museum for me is not just an attraction. It serves everybody, visitors and residents, so we need to have a museum that is adequate, proper and safe for people to visit and above all equipped to educate people.

“When we want to learn about our history we turn to our museum; unfortunately, we don’t have a museum in the CNMI that can serve this purpose. So…moving forward, we need to discuss this issue with the Department of Community and Cultural Affairs and the museum, its board and the governor so we can start looking into a feasibility study and a potential location and how much will it take to build a new museum. With new revenue coming in and with more economic activity, a new museum is something that we can pursue,” Demapan said.