Leepan to casino contractors: Pay your workers

REPRESENTATIVE Joseph Leepan T. Guerrero, chairman of the House Committee on Commerce and Tourism, said Imperial Pacific contractors MCC, Gold Mantis and Beilida Overseas should pay the back wages of their workers so they can return to China.

“What’s keeping these three big companies from paying their workers when they have already been paid by Imperial Pacific International?” he asked.

“MCC and the other two contractors are responsible for these workers and not IPI, so they should pay their workers immediately as this issue is giving a bad image to the CNMI itself,” Guerrero said.

“This incident is known in China already and this is not good for us. We want tourists from China to come here and enjoy our pristine environment, but then we have these issues with displaced workers. It will make it more difficult for [the Marianas Visitors Authority] to market the CNMI.

“I’m appealing to these companies to pay the workers so they can go home. We have had enough already — we’ve heard enough bad things already; enough is enough.”

He is hoping that IPI can find new contractors to finish the construction of its hotel without any issues or without violating any laws.

“We are trying to complete this project. The front of the building is nice but the back is ugly. It reminds me of a Halloween mask. The casino facility right now looks like it’s wearing a Halloween mask. I hope IPI addresses this issue,” Guerrero said.

The lawmaker also noted that the penalties imposed by the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration on the three contractors — $193,750 — were “very minimal.”

“OSHA should impose the maximum penalty on these companies. The companies are big so it is right that they be penalized to the maximum extent possible.”