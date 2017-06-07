65-year-old man arrested for assaulting niece’s husband

POLICE arrested Vicente Sablan Basa, 65, for hitting his pregnant niece’s husband, and then attempting to strike him with a tire wrench in a Koblerville poker arcade on Thursday.

Basa was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery, and disturbing the peace. His bail was set by Judge Joseph N. Camacho at $5,000.

Assistant Public Defender Cindy Nesbit was appointed by the court to represent Basa while Assistant Attorney General Matthew Baisley appeared for the government.

After the hearing, the defendant was remanded to the Department of Corrections and was ordered to return to court on June 8, 2017 at 9 a.m.

Police said they responded to a call about a disturbance on June 1, 2017 at 4:34 p.m. at KB Poker in Koblerville.

Prior to the incident, the 35-year-old victim and his pregnant wife were playing inside KB Poker. Basa’s wife arrived and also played poker.

Basa then came in and smacked the victim on the ear, police said, adding that the victim’s wife got between the two men in an attempt to prevent them from fighting.

Basa then stepped back, lifted his shirt and pulled a tire wrench from his pants. He then swung the tire wrench while the victim threw a chair at him to protect his pregnant wife.

Basa lost his balance and fell as a result. The victim and his wife then ran outside and called the police.

The victim told the police that Basa was drunk at that time.

Court documents did not indicate why Basa hit the victim.