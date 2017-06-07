Ana Mendiola, US government settle lawsuit

DISTRICT Court for the NMI Chief Judge Ramona V. Manglona granted the voluntary dismissal for good cause of the lawsuit filed against a woman accused of defrauding the Army National Guard.

Upon granting the voluntary dismissal order on Monday, the judge also dismissed the matter with prejudice and ordered the parties to pay their own fees and costs.

On April 3, 2017 Ana Maria Mendiola, through her counsel Robert T. Torres, agreed to settle her case with the Army National Guard by paying $15,000 over the next three years without admitting to any criminal or wrongful behavior.

She was earlier sued by the U.S. government, represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Mikel Schwab, for four counts of violation of False Claims Act, one count of unjust enrichment, and one count of payment by mistake.

The U.S. government said Mendiola defrauded the Army National Guard by claiming to have nominated four potential soldiers over a two-year period.

Mendiola, Rota resident, received a total of $7,000 for the four fraudently claimed potential soldiers, the U.S. government said.

It originally wanted the court to find Mendiola liable to pay the U.S. government a total of $21,000 for damages as well as penalties and court costs.