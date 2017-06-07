Judge finds probable cause to charge Viva Poker robbery suspect

SUPERIOR Court Associate Judge Kenneth Govendo found probable cause to charge a 33-year-old man for the Viva Poker robbery incident.

After hearing testimony from witness, reviewing the evidence presented, and considering the arguments of counsels, the judge said the government prosecutor presented sufficient evidence to establish probable cause to charge Marlon Martin of armed robbery, assault with a dangerous weapon, and disturbing the peace.

During the preliminary hearing held on June 2, 2017, Assistant Public Defender Nancy Dominski appeared for the defendant while Assistant Attorney General Heather Barcinas represented the government.

Upon Dominski’s oral motion, the court directed the Office of the Attorney General to amend Count 1 “Armed Robbery” to “Robbery.”

Martin’s arraignment was set for June 5, 2017 at 9 a.m. before Presiding Judge Robert C. Naraja in Court room 202 A.

Martin was remanded to the Department of Corrections after the preliminary hearing.

According to the prosecution, at around noon on May 22, 2017, Martin “unlawfully took property from Viva Poker…from the control of a cashier by use or threatened use of immediate force or violence.” Moreover, Martin “unlawfully threatened to cause, attempted to cause, or purposely caused bodily injury to the Viva Poker cashier with a dangerous weapon to wit: a hammer.”

In addition, Martin “did unlawfully and willfully commit an act which unreasonably annoyed or disturbed the peace of another person.”

Police said Martin took more than $2,000 from Viva Poker during the robbery.