Lawmaker: NMI needs long-term policy to address workforce issues

REPRESENTATIVE Angel Demapan said the commonwealth must propose federal legislation that will offer a long-term policy regarding the islands’ workforce issues.

Demapan, vice chairman of the House Committee on Federal and Foreign Affairs and a member of the CNMI team in the recent 902 consultation with the U.S. government, also lauded the governor for organizing a working group that will draft a bill based on the recommendations of the 902 report submitted to the U.S. Congress. These include extending the end of the federal CW program from 2019 to 2029 and increasing the CW cap from 12,998 to 18,000.

The Obama and Trump administrations have expressed support for these proposals.

“As the governor has said, we are battling for a long-term policy, this is not the time for short-term measures,” Demapan said. “We’ve taken a lot of short-term measures in the past, so I am happy to hear that the governor supports a long-term policy that is going to be the guiding principle of this working group in drafting federal legislation to benefit the commonwealth.”

He doesn’t know yet who the members of the working group will be, but he said if the administration asks for his assistance, he would be more than happy to help.

He expects the working group to be aware of the 902 report and the challenges facing the CNMI.