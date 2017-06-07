US Postal Service employee indicted for mail theft

MARK Tyquienco has been indicted on charges of mail theft and theft of mail by a postal service employee.

According to the indictment, on or about March 6, 2017, Tyquienco did knowingly and unlawfully take mail from an authorized depository located in Chalan Kanoa, a package intended to be conveyed by mail addressed to a Saipan resident in violation of Title 18, United States Code Section 1708.

The indictment also states that Tyquingco, then a U.S. Postal Service employee, did knowingly and unlawfully embezzle a package intended to be conveyed by mail to the same Saipan resident, from the Chalan Kanoa post office in violation of Title 18, United States Code Section 1709.

Assistant U.S. Attorney James Benedetto also filed a notice of criminal forfeiture against Tyquiengco.

Upon conviction on the charges, Benedetto said, Tyquienco “shall forfeit to the United States pursuant to 18 USC § 981(a)(1)(c) and 28 USC § 2461, any property constituting and derived from any proceeds obtained, directly or indirectly, as the result of such offense, including but not limited to money judgments and substitute assets.”

Benedetto said it is the intent of the U.S. government pursuant to 21 U.S.C. § 853(p) to seek forfeiture of any other property of Tyquienco up to the value of the forfeitable property described.

Court documents did not provide any further details related to the case.