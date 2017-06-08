Young people beautify their Marianas

(MVA) — Young people looking for an opportunity to support tourism this summer and raise some money while doing so are invited to join the Marianas Visitors Authority’s Beautify My Marianas program.

On Saturday, June 3, Grace Christian Assembly Kagman Youth collected 160 lbs. of trash at Marine Beach and Tank Beach.

“We picked up a lot of trash such as plastic bags that were buried in the sand, bottle caps, broken glass, glass bottles, and pipes,” said Ellaizah Gail Manalang in the group’s post-cleanup report.

On the same day 670 Sonic Basketball Club collected 60 lbs. of trash during their cleanup from Oleai Beach to Sugar Dock.

“The basketball players were surprised and sad to see how much people littered around our beautiful beaches,” the club said in their report. “However, they felt happy in the end that they were part of something positive in helping protect our beautiful coastal areas.”

Participating club players were Christopher Lagmay, Sean Apasan, Rafael Ordona, Novell Dico, and Bryan De Guzman. Participants from GCA Kagman Youth were Manalang, Leah Fabila, Karina Dilse, Kimmie Dilse, Kaley Dilse, Alisha Joakim, Aaron John Libut, Roxanne Gumabay, Kimiko Tenorio, and Joshua Tenorio.

Beautify My Marianas offers $100 to students or other groups that collect trash over 1- mile in an assigned area. For more information on Beautify My Marianas or an application, visit the MVA homepage at www.mymarianas.com/. Groups must apply to participate and document their cleanup with a written report, list of participants, and photos.