MINA wants community, visitors involved in recycling

MICRONESIA Islands Nature Alliance executive director Roberta Guerrero said they plan to instill the “culture of recycling” among community members and even tourists.

She said it is also important for community members and visitors to have knowledge of and comply with environmental regulations.

In her remarks to the Rotary Club of Saipan at Giovanni’s Restaurant on Tuesday, Guerrero said their group also needs support so they continue to conduct community conservation work.

By 2020, she said MINA is expected to meet its long-term goals which include educating the community about the importance of a healthy and vibrant lagoon, and the benefits of the coral reef ecosystem and fisheries.

MINA, she added, wants the community to “understand and use science in reaching informed decisions in support of resilient environments and sustainable economic development.”

Guerrero also told Rotarians about their on-going adopt-a-bin program, adding that there are now 20 bins located around the island. She said six are still waiting to be adopted at Oleai Beach, Sugar Dock, Laly 4, San Antonio Beach Park, Obyan and Marine Beach.

Sponsors of the adopt-a-bin pay a $1,500 annual fee and $1,300 per year for renewals.

The sponsor’s name will get prominent placement on the bin, she said, adding that adopting the bin for one year pays for trash collection and recycling.

The newest sponsor of the program is Lollipops Saipan and its bin is located at the 13 Fishermen Memorial.





The other sponsors are Brabu Pharmacy, Bridge Capital, Flame Tree TV, Ideal Signs, IP&E, Laolao Bay Pride Campaign, Manahaga Pride Campaign, Marianas Trekking, Marianas Visitors Authority, Northern Marianas Dive Operators Association, former Rep. Felicidad Ogumoro, Rep. Edmund Villagomez, Saipan Computer Services and the E-land Group.

As for their “Taya Plastic Tuesdays” in partnership with Joeten, Guerrero said over 46,000 reusable bags have been bought in Joeten stores since Feb. 2015.

“Over half a million plastic bags have been kept out of the lagoon and landfill,” she said.

She urged community members to take the plastic bag challenge by switching to reusable bags when shopping; saying “no” to plastic bags when buying only a few small items; and saying “no” to plastic bags when the items are packaged with handles.

Community members should also reuse or recycle plastic bags and not throw them away as trash, she added.

Guerrero said since 2015 when they started their marine-debris program, they have conducted 17 cleanups with more than 20 partners and collected 34,383 pounds of trash and recycled materials with the help of more than 740 volunteers.

She said they have enlisted the help of 1,500 community members through the outreach efforts of the marine-debris program.

Rotary Club president Ivan Ilmov expressed appreciation for MINA, adding that its efforts to safeguard the environment in the CNMI are “very inspiring.”

Ilmov said Rotarians and MINA will also continue to “push” for the enforcement of the 1989 anti-littering law.