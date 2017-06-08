DPS chief says he supports DPS Rota

DEPARTMENT of Public Safety Commissioner Robert Guerrero said contrary to the claim of Rota Resident Director Eusebio M. Manglona, the central office does provide support to DPS Rota.

In a memorandum to Manglona, Guerrero said police uniforms are provided to DPS Rota at no cost.

Moreover, he said Rota cadets in the 21st Cycle were provided with a DPS van for their use until it was misused.

In addition, he said, DPS Rota’s boat has been repaired and is now operational with new twin engines. A Ford 150 Truck for Boating Safety and a Toyota Tundra for the Traffic Section were both sent to Rota within the last year, Guerrero said.

He added that each of the five cadets from Rota in the 22nd Cycle of the Police Academy were sent to Saipan with only one month’s stipend per cadet from the office of Senate Vice President Steve Mesngon.

“Upon discovering this, we provided (in close coordination with Senator Mesngon himself), per cadet, an additional $775 per month (for three months) for the remainder of the academy cycle. In addition, each cadet is being paid in excess of 40 hours of overtime accumulated each payroll for the duration of the academy,” Guerrero said.

The Rota cadets are also provided with a rental vehicle for their use during the duration of the academy. All this assistance is provided by the office of the commissioner, Guerrero said.

“So when you claim there is no assistance, all this contradicts your allegations,” he told Manglona.

According to Guerrero, “Everyone is entitled to their own opinion. But rather than crying over spilled milk, it would be beneficial if you would go that extra mile and work with the Rota [legislative] delegation to address some of the needs of your department.”

Ultimately, Guerrero said, “it is the officers and staff of the department that deserve our support.”