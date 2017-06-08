Court revokes Kroy Ogo’s probation

SUPERIOR Court Presiding Judge Robert Naraja revoked the probation of Kroy A. Ogo who crashed the vehicle he was driving while driving under the influence of alcohol, resulting in the death of a passenger, his cousin.

On Dec. 19, 2013, Ogo was sentenced to 18 months imprisonment — 12 months for DUI and six months for reckless driving to be served consecutively — but all suspended except for six months after he pled guilty to reckless driving, and driving under the influence of alcohol.

Ogo was ordered to serve two months with the remaining four months converted to 2,880 hours of community work service, and pay a fine of $1,000.

The court ordered three years of probation for Ogo to complete his community work service.

Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Wilberscheid, in a submitted sentencing statement to the court on June 1, 2017, said the court envisioned Ogo sharing his experience with students at CNMI high schools and middle schools.

For a variety of reasons, Ogo failed to complete most of the terms of his probation, Wilberscheid said.

Ogo’s probation was revoked with only weeks remaining in his three-year probation period, Wilberscheid added.

The court asked the parties to consider whether consecutive terms of probation — three years for DUI and three years for reckless driving — would be appropriate because the original order considered consecutive terms of imprisonment but was not clear about probation.

Wilberscheid recommends the imposition of three additional years of probation, adding that “the commonwealth is aware that Ogo does not object to the imposition of three additional years of probation, and would agree with that outcome.”

However, Wilberscheid said he is concerned about the sentence being lawful.

At the sentencing hearing, Ogo was represented by his court-appointed defense counsel, Steven Pixley.

The sentencing hearing will resume on Sept. 21, 2017 at 1:30 p.m.