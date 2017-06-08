Governor wants CW fees to be administered by scholarship office

GOVERNOR Ralph D.L.G. Torres wants the CNMI Scholarship Office to administer CW fees.

This transfer of the administration of CW fees from the Department of Labor to the CNMI Scholarship Office was discussed during the House budget hearing for the CNMI Scholarship Office on Monday.

CNMI Scholarship Office Administrator Rose Pangelinan and board member Geri Dela Cruz were present to answer questions from the members of the House Committee on Ways and Means chaired by Rep. Angel Demapan.

The governor proposed a budget of $2,347,370 for the scholarship office of which $2,038,227 is allocated for scholarship and grant awards.

According to Demapan, “The major item of discussion during the budget hearing was the governor’s proposal to give additional responsibilities to the CNMI Scholarship Office by having the office administer the CW Fee Fund which is remitted to the CNMI pursuant to U.S. Public Law 110-229. These funds are for the purpose of providing financial assistance to students of the CNMI seeking higher education and training, technical training, or vocational education training and trades available and offered by educational entities approved and certified by the CNMI Department of Labor.”

Demapan added, “Because it’s a new proposal, we want to learn from the scholarship office what their plan is. We have to remember that some of the vocational schools here don’t follow the same schedule as the college does, so they need to establish polices that will reflect the system used by the college such as semesters and credit hours.”

The CNMI Scholarship Office vowed to work collaboratively with the local Department of Labor to identify and approve programs for jobs critical to sustaining the islands’ economic future.

Ways and Means has scheduled another budget hearing for June 15 and 16 to discuss the fiscal year 2018 funding requests of the Department of Public Safety, the fire department and the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp.