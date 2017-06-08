Beware of brush fires

THE Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services said the current dry season will last up until the first week of August so more brush fires may break out.

DFEMS spokesman Derek Gersonde said now that summer is upon us, more people are anxious to get out and enjoy the outdoors.

“So we break out the tents and the grills for the family. The Department of Fire and EMS would like to remind everyone that the best way to battle a grass fire is to prevent it from ever starting.”

According to statistics provided by DFEMS, from April 10 to May 29, 2017, there were 30 brush fires that destroyed 106.75 acres of vegetation. During its response, DFEMS said it used a total of 15,287 gallons of water and 76.5 manpower hours.





Most of the brush fires have occurred on Saipan, with 21 reported fire incidents from May 2 to 29, engulfing 28 acres of vegetation, using 5,152 gallons of water, and 40 manpower hours.

Five brush fires were reported on Rota from May 22 to 27, burning 28 acres of vegetation and using 185 gallons of water and 26 manpower hours.

Tinian reported four brush fires from April 10 to 25, damaging 50.75 acres of vegetation, using 9,950 gallons of water and 10.5 manpower hours.

DFEMS said it will put out educational posters and TV commercials on how to deal with and prevent grass fires.

For more information, call DFEMS at 664-9004/3 or visit any of the fire stations.