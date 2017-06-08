Automated passport control machines to be installed at Saipan airport

THE installation of automated passport control machines at the Francisco C. Ada/Saipan International Airport will speed up the immigration procedure for arriving tourists, Marianas Visitors Authority Managing Director Chris Concepcion said.

“The machines will definitely help,” he added, referring to the long lines in the airport’s arrival area where tourists often have to wait for hours before they can be “processed” by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol.

MVA provided the Commonwealth Ports Authority with $250,000 to purchase four automated passport control machines which will arrive next week, Concepcion told the MVA board at its regular meeting on Tuesday.

He said Imperial Pacific will donate three more machines.

In an interview, CPA deputy director Ed Mendiola said they had contacted a vendor for the additional three machines.

He also said that CPA management is considering modifications to address the increase in arriving tourists, adding that airport improvements and expansion have been included in a master plan.

During the MVA board meeting, Mendiola said two airlines have expressed an interest in providing direct China-Saipan flights.

The CPA management, he added, is now looking into the request of the airlines companies and their proposed flight schedules.