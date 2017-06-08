Senators urge CHCC appointees to look into hospital issues

THE Senate said the three nominees to the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. governing board should look into and address the pressing “issues” facing the hospital.

The hospital’s main problem is a lack of funding which only lawmakers can appropriate.

On Tuesday, the Senate Committee on Executive Appointments and Government Investigations chaired by Sen. Frank Dela Cruz conducted a public hearing on CHCC board nominees David Rosario, Leticia Reyes and Laurie Ogumoro.





Many family members and friends testified in support of their nominations, but some senators pointed out that board members and cabinet officials often become complacent once they’re confirmed.

Citing many cases of incorrect diagnosis at the hospital that have led to the deaths of some patients, the senators asked the nominees to look into the doctors hired by the hospital.

Sen. Sixto Igisomar said many people are complaining about bad service at the hospital, adding that other patients have ended up having to travel to the Philippines for treatment or surgery and many of them died.

“Is it my job as a senator to look at this? What am I supposed to do? Meet every secretary and board member out there? People should do their jobs,” he said.

He said the CHCC board should revisit the policies, regulations and programs of the hospital and the status of its finances.

Sen. Justo Quitugua, for his part, asked the nominees to look at the hospital pharmacy issue and see to it that cancer patients have access to affordable medications.

Sen. Terry Santos said CHCC should assist in the construction of a dialysis center on Rota so that dialysis patients on that island can be near their families.

She also wants CHCC to review its medical referral policies and to prevent delayed action, especially in urgent cases.

Sen. Frank Cruz said its limited budget should not prevent CHCC from providing efficient and effective healthcare services, adding that there should be a plan to implement changes that can improve the system.

The Office of the Public Auditor, in a recent report, noted that the CNMI government’s subsidies for CHCC dropped from $37 million in FY 2011 to just over $4 million in FY 2012 with further reductions in the following years.

According to OPA, CHCC’s “revenue shortfalls significantly impact it ability to pay for critical services and supplies.”

The three CHCC board nominees on Tuesday vowed to work together and consider all the concerns of the senators.

Senator Quitugua said he is impressed by the three nominees and is convinced they will be assets to the community as they all have the necessary education, background and experience to serve on the CHCC board.