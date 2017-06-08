No jail time for Ray Camacho

SUPERIOR Court Associate Judge Kenneth Govendo on Tuesday sentenced Corrections Officer Ray Anthony Camacho to three years of probation but no jail time. Camacho was also ordered to pay a $500 fine.

Judge Govendo earlier found Camacho guilty of assault and battery for using excessive force on an inmate.

After the judge announced the sentence, Assistant Attorney General Matthew Baisley said the court is “sending the wrong message.”

He added, “What kind of lesson will it teach if we don’t send him to jail — if he just gets away with it?”

But Colin Thompson, defense counsel for Camacho, said the sentence was fair given the fact that his client has no criminal history and has been with Corrections for 16 years without incident.

“As the judge pointed out, for police or Corrections officers, jail can be a more dangerous place than it is for other citizens, and the penalty of imposing jail is different for them than others,” Thompson said.

Baisley told reporters that he felt “blindsided” by the judge who, he added, announced the sentence without a pre-sentence investigation report from the Office of Adult Probation.

“Typically a pre-sentencing investigation report is presented, the probation office makes a recommendation and we go through the whole process. Here, for whatever reason, we skipped the entire process,” Baisley said.

The judge “jumped right to the end, and made a sentencing decision without any notice,” he added.

“In fact I had the opposite notice — I got a notice that we wouldn’t have sentencing today. What we should be doing is waiting for the Office of Probation to give the pre-sentencing investigation report,” said Baisley. “In every other case in which I’ve been involved in the commonwealth, that’s how it happens.”

Baisley recommended a short prison term for Camacho.

“There was a minor assault. The AG’s office took the position that there should have been some kind of a jail sentence. Because this was a public employee, and he abused his position as a public employee. Therefore he should have been punished at some level.”