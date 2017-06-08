SPORTS BREAKING NEWS: Frank ‘The Crank’ to make UFC debut in Singapore

THE wait is finally over. The moment is here. It took some time, it took a lot of growth, a lot of learning, some ups and some downs; but ultimately it was all worthwhile. At last, the CNMI’s very own Frank “The Crank” Camacho (20-4) is heading to the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Only a couple days removed from his memorable May 26 victory over South Korea’s Gun Hwan Park at Rites of Passage 21, Camacho received the offer of a lifetime.

He was given the chance to step in as a short-notice replacement for the injured Jonathan Meunier against Chinese welterweight Jingliang “The Leech” Li at UFC Fight Night 111: Holly Holm vs. Bethe Correia. The event takes place in Singapore just next Saturday, June 17.

In an exclusive phone interview with Variety, “The Crank” revealed a mature, objective-minded outlook with regards to his big opportunity and why he is not troubled by the last minute notice. “My view is this. Everything I’ve been through in my career and life — both good and bad — has led to this moment. Looking back on it now, any regrets that I had feel like an afterthought. I just came out victorious in an incredible war with a very tough opponent who really pushed me. I had to overcome a lot of adversity in that fight. In a way, it helped prepare me mentally even though it was barely a week ago. It helped me get out a lot of the anxiety that I would normally have right now if I still had a month to go until fight time. I’m not going to lie though. It’s definitely a very surreal feeling just knowing that all of my UFC paperwork is done and this is really happening. Part of me is still coming to terms with it, but all of me knows that I’m going to go in there and do what needs to be done,” Camacho stated.

Camacho’s pairing with Li becomes even more intriguing when taking into account that the two have an opponent in common. Both men have fought Japanese UFC veteran Keita “K-Taro” Nakamura. “The Crank” bested Nakamura by decision under the Pacific Xtreme Combat banner, while “The Leech” was submitted by Nakamura at UFC Fight Night 75 in Japan.

However, Camacho wisely knows the fact that he beat a man who beat Li is no reason to take the latter lightly. And while it is highly possible that Camacho has more information about Li than the other way around, the Saipan product is not leaning on that either. Camacho actually sees these factors as greater motivation to be well-prepared and to fight even harder. Though he acknowledges that Li is tough, Camacho sees some clear holes in the Chinese striker’s game that Camacho is looking to exploit. “[Li] is a scrapper. The guy can box. He has some good takedown defense, but from what I’ve seen, his main weakness is on the ground. I know he is taking this fight with me seriously, so of course I am too. He is already on his Twitter tweeting about it. I’ve been doing my homework on him and I’ve also been looking at similar instances with how to approach someone like him. I am treating it like the most important fight of my life, because it is,” shared Camacho.

To say Camacho’s history as a UFC prospect has been compelling would be putting it rather mildly. Camacho received a similar opportunity back in 2012 when he had an unsuccessful stint on Season 16 of The Ultimate Fighter reality TV show. Camacho went on to lose to current UFC welterweight contender Neil Magny, costing Camacho his potential shot at a UFC contract.

Having an opportunity of that magnitude slip through his fingers left a foul taste in Camacho’s mouth for years. He is not about to squander his rare second shot at the big time. Fortunately for Camacho, the MMA organization that he has been under non-exclusive contract with for the last four years, has maintained a strong business relationship with the UFC. That organization is PXC.

The Guam-based promotion is a major talent pool from which UFC matchmakers frequently scout for prospects and Camacho has long been on their radar. In fact, there are several other PXC alumni sharing the UFC Singapore card with Camacho. They are Filipino featherweight Rolando Dy, Hawaiian bantamweight Russell Doane, Korean bantamweight Kwan Ho Kwak, who is also a veteran of Saipan’s Trench Warz organization, and Camacho’s fellow Marianas son Jon “The Super Saiyan” Tuck, of Guam. Tuck has been competing in the UFC since 2012 — ironically, the same year that Camacho received his first shot with the promotion.

Camacho’s rousing come-from-behind win at ROP 21 only helped strengthen his demand. The frenetically paced clash, which saw both Camacho and Park have each other in trouble at different points in the match before Camacho submitted the durable Korean, quickly went viral on social media. That fight could have very well been the final piece to the puzzle leading to Camacho’s eventual UFC signing.