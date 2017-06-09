Governor announces groundbreaking for Garapan Fishing Base paving

(Office of the CNMI Governor) — In conjunction with the Department of Public Works and the Department of Lands and Natural Resources, Gov. Ralph D.L.G. Torres announces the groundbreaking ceremony for the paving of the Garapan Fishing Base parking space for boat trailers by the Garapan Public Market at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 9.

According to Governor Torres, over the years the Garapan Fishing Base has started to see an increase of traffic in the area due to the increasing popularity of fishing derbies and other major public events and festivals.

“This project will not only improve public access to the boat ramp, but will also enhance traffic flow and safety while also increasing the beautification for those who frequent the Garapan Fishing Base grounds and adjacent properties,” Governor Torres said, extending his appreciation to the departments for pushing this project forward.

The Department of Public Works noted that the engineering site plan for the proposed Garapan Fish Base paving project began in the mid-part of last year.

“The proposed improvements will include the paving of a parking area adjacent to the coast and access roads, the establishment of two ponding basins/rain gardens, curbs and drain swales to direct stormwater runoff to ponding basins/rain gardens, and landscaping. There will be a temporary silt fence so as not to affect the existing catchment basin and drainpipe to the sea by the proposed project. This project will definitely support fisheries and the tourist district,” Department of Public Works Secretary James Ada said.

Acting Department of Lands and Natural Resources Secretary Anthony T. Benavente added that the notice to proceed is effective on June 7 and has been issued to Hawaiian Rock Products to resume work on the project site.

“Our fishing base and coastal areas are bountiful resources for recreation and sustenance. While ensuring resource protection, we are providing facilities and opportunities to better serve our community. I sincerely thank Governor Torres, the Department of Public Works and the late DLNR Secretary Richard Seman for their foresight to invest in our lands and natural resources,” Benavente said.

The Department of Lands and Natural Resources advises the public that the project will not interfere with on-going activities in the area but to be extra cautious when visiting the Garapan Fishing Base at the time of the construction.

For more details on the project, please contact the Department of Lands and Natural Resources at 322-9834 or e-mail Gus Kaipat at kaipat.dlnr@gmail.com