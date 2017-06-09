Torres looking for CUC board member with business-management background

GOVERNOR Ralph DLG Torres said he has reached out to the mayors of Tinian and Rota for their recommendations with respect to who is to represent those islands on the CUC Board as members, following his recent appointments of an engineer and a lawyer to seats on that board.

The Governor said he will make two more appointments on Saipan and decide on these two individuals within a couple of weeks.

He said one of them is still off island.

The Governor said he is looking for a member with a business background to make sure there’s transparency at CUC.

“They will not be micromanaging. In their positions as board members, they will be overseeing the general operations at CUC. I have emphasized that to individuals that I will be appointing, to manage the CUC in the best interests of the Commonwealth,” the Governor said.