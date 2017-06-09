MVA shuts down Manila office

THE Marianas Visitors Authority board on Tuesday approved a recommendation by MVA management to close down its Manila office.

But the board also authorized management to use the funds for the Manila office in the promotional effort and marketing of the Saipan-Manila direct flight service.





“We feel that our resources are better spent in the other markets where there are some direct services,” MVA Managing Director Chris Concepcion said.

Philippine Airlines, he said, ended its regular, year-round Manila-Saipan service in March but it will continue to provide “seasonal” flights to the island: from June 14 to Oct. 28 and from Dec. 13, 2017 to March 24, 2018.

Aviareps managed MVA’s promotion and marketing program in the Manila office, Concepcion said, adding that Aviareps is also their contractor for the South Korean, Russia, and Taiwan tourism markets.

He said they allocated $250,000 for their Manila office’s promotional, advertising and marketing programs.

They have less than $100,000 in unspent funds for the remaining four months of the current fiscal year, and Concepcion said the money will still be used to promote the Manila-Saipan flight service.

MVA’s Manila office was reestablished early this year. It closed in 2008 in light of Continental Airlines’ decision to end its Manila-Saipan flight service.