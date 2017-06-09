Wife of defendant in labor fraud indicted

SHAHINUR Akter, the wife of one of the four individuals indicted for labor fraud, was arrested following a superseding indictment filed in the District Court for the NMI.

The four individuals are David Trung Quoc Phan, the company president of United Brothers, doing business as TBK Auto Care, and recruiters MD. Rafiqul Islam, Zeaur Rahman Dalu and Muksedur Rahman, who is Shahinur Akter’s husband. The four men were charged with illegal labor contracting and mail fraud.

According to the prosecution, Rahman, Islam and Dalu knowingly recruited alien workers from Bangladesh promising them employment in the U.S. as painters, restaurant workers, drivers and die-cast makers. Phan, as president of the company, then filed I-129 CW petitions on the workers’ behalf even though he did not have available jobs for the workers when he filed the petitions.

Shahinur Akter was arrested on Monday by U.S. Marshals on charges of mail fraud and fraud in foreign labor contracting.

The prosecution said Akter abetted Rahman’s fraudulent scheme by threatening to falsely report that she had been sexually assaulted by one of the victims.

Akter appeared in court for her initial appearance on Monday at 1:35 p.m. District Court for the NMI Chief Judge Ramona V. Manglona found her to be indigent and appointed attorney Colin Thompson as her defense counsel.

Judge Manglona also ordered the release of Akter upon the posting of a $1,500 unsecured bond with terms and conditions.

The prosecutor, Assistant U.S. Attorney James Benedetto, did not oppose the release of Akter.

During the court proceedings on Monday, all the defendants were present with their counsels, and pled not guilty to the superseding indictment.

The court set the trial date for Aug. 1, 2017 at 10 a.m.

Variety learned that the superseding indictment included an additional charge of fraud and misuse of visas and permits as well as charges against Phan’s fiancée, a document preparer for his company, United Brothers.

The superseding indictment, however, was filed under seal by the federal prosecutor.