Raid at Guam DPW compound leads to drug arrest

HAGÅTÑA (The Guam Daily Post) — A 51-year-old Department of Public Works employee was arrested by police following a drug sweep at the government compound in Upper Tumon Wednesdat morning.

The Mandana Drug Task Force with the assistance of the Special Operations Division’s K9 unit conducted a sweep at public works this morning after DPW Director Glenn Leon Guerrero received a tip about illicit drug activity or contraband at the facility.

Police arrived just after 8 a.m. in unmarked vehicles and a marked patrol car. Workers evacuated the search area. An all clear was given at around 9:15 a.m.

DPW Deputy Director Felix Benavente could not specify the details of the tip but confirmed that he and the director sought advice from the police chief who suggested the surprise drug sweep. Drug-sniffing dogs were seen sweeping various areas of the compound.

Guam Police Department spokeswoman Capt. Kim Santos said a K9 alerted officers to a vehicle in the DPW parking lot and they confiscated a clear plastic bag with a white, crystal-like substance located in the trunk of the vehicle belonging to Francis James Hemsing Dungca, of Dededo.

After the all-clear, a GPD vehicle arrived on scene and officers began inspecting a green vehicle parked in the area. Search dogs apparently alerted the officers to the vehicle. However, the police department has yet to give official details on the raid and if any contraband was found.

Officers also executed a search warrant at Dungca’s residence where they found $9,000 in suspected drug proceeds.

Dungca was arrested and charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of a schedule II controlled substance with intent to deliver and official misconduct.