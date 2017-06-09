CHCC official: Funding needed to open Rota dialysis center

THE poor planning and design of the Rota dialysis center and a lack of funding prevented the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. from opening the facility, CHCC chief executive officer Esther Muna said.

Sen. Terry Santos on Tuesday said CHCC should assist in opening a dialysis center on Rota to accommodate the patients there.

But according to Muna, “There are significant concerns that need to be addressed before bringing high-risk patients to a facility that is not yet ready to provide the standard requirements necessary to provide dialysis services.”

She said she discussed these concerns in a letter to Sen. Paul Manglona on March 4, 2016.

She said there are six patients from Rota that are receiving treatment on Saipan.

“These are patients that are high-risk for infection because of their weakened immune systems. To provide this treatment to Rota would require that the basic ancillary services, including surgical services, be made readily available to protect them from such risks. Unfortunately, our situation since my 2016 letter has not changed enough to make it easier for us to do that,” Muna said.

“There was obviously poor planning and design of the Rota dialysis facility. The people involved in the planning and design left it at that. CHCC can fix the problems they created, but funding must be provided,” she added.

Muna said once all the governor’s nominees to CHCC’s governing board are confirmed, the members are expected to update CHCC’s strategic plan.

“As soon as they are confirmed we will immediately call for a meeting. What we would like to do is give them a briefing regarding every aspect of CHCC operations so they will understand what is happening,” Muna said in an earlier interview.