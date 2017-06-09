Businessman, lawyer support measure clarifying AG’s duties

BUSINESSMAN Juan Carlos Benitez, who is also a lawyer and lobbyist based on Guam, and Docomo Pacific Inc. chief legal officer James Hofman expressed support for a measure that will clarify and define the attorney general’s duties and responsibilities in the promulgation of rules and regulations and reviewing contracts in the CNMI.

Benitez and Hofman appeared in the House chamber on Tuesday to speak in favor of House Bill 20-43 which was introduced by Rep. Ivan Blanco.

The measure was reviewed by the Committee on Judiciary and Governmental Operations, which Blanco chairs.

The committee amended the measure and recommended that it be passed in a form of H.B. 20-43 House Draft 1.

However, the House did not adopt its Standing Committee Report 20-10 on Tuesday due to lack of time. There were 15 standing committee reports that needed to be adopted during the session, but Speaker Ralph Demapan had to go off-island for medical reasons.

He asked the members to defer action on the standing committee reports which, he said, will be taken up in their next session.

In an interview, Benitez said he supports the intent of the bill because he believes there is a need to define and clarify the scope of responsibilities of the AG.

“I am highlighting, as somebody who has a degree in comparative judicial systems, that there is really a need to define the role of the AG and the boundaries between him, the governor and the Legislature. The AG is going to be running for re-election, and then you will have the AG’s different interpretations of the extent of the authority that the AG has and doesn’t have, and that creates inconsistencies.

“It is a lot easier and clearer and better for everybody to fine-tune and define what the extent of the AG’s authority is.”

Hofman, for his part, said the measure will resolve some issues in the permitting process, adding that a lot of government agencies are dependent on the opinions and legal oversight of the AG.

He added that clarity will reduce conflict and establish appropriate boundaries for the Office of the AG, the government and the private sector.

According to the bill, the “Office of the AG can and should give legal advice to the commonwealth government and its executive departments when it is solicited, and should represent the Commonwealth government and its executive departments including public corporations and autonomous agencies when requested, but this this advice and representation should remain within their proper bounds.”

The measure will amend Title 1 Section 2153 (e) and (g) to read:

“(e) To review only when requested as to form and legal sufficiency, all rules and regulations to be promulgated by any executive department, agency or instrumentality of the Commonwealth government, including public corporations. Forms and legal sufficiency for purposes of this review shall mean (1) the absence of conflict with any general statute or regulation, federal law or regulation or the constitution of the CNMI or of the United States and (ii) compliance with the requirements of 1 CMC Section 9104 and (iii) a review of the express statutory authority authorizing the promulgation of regulation.

“(g) to review only when requested as to form and legal capacity all proposed contracts, bonds, or other evidence of contractual obligations of the Commonwealth, its departments, agencies, and instrumentalities including public corporations.”

The measure also proposes to add new subsections (i) and (j) to read:

“(i) whenever the Attorney General represents the Commonwealth government or any of its executive departments, agencies, or instrumentalities, including public corporations, the Attorney General’s representation shall be as requested and pursuant to the position, policy and direction of the Commonwealth government, its executive department, agency, instrumentality or public corporation.

“(j) The Governor, executive departments, agencies, instrumentalities or public corporations shall be able to contract for and obtain the representation, advice and counsel of non-governmental private counsel with the consent or approval of the AG.”

Section 5, Title 1, Division 2, Chapter 3, Article 1 will be amended by adding new subsections 2158, 2159, 2160 and 2161 to read:

“(2158) Neither the AG nor any person employed in the Office of the AG shall engage in any outside employment which conflicts with his or her duties. Attorneys employed by the Office of the AG or with any agency, department or instrumentality, including autonomous agencies and public corporations, shall not engage in the practice of law outside the Office of the AG or the agency or department or the executive branch of the CNMI unless permitted under 1 CMC Section 8537 of the Government Ethics Code Act of 1992.

“(2159) The Office of the Attorney General may prescribe rules and regulations governing selection promotion performance evaluation, demotion, suspension, and other disciplinary actions for the employees of the Office of the AG. Until such time as the office adopts its own rules and regulations as provided herein, the Office of the AG shall be guided by the rules and regulations adopted by the Civil Service Commission.

“(2160) The Office of the AG shall be responsible for submitting its annual budget in accordance with the provisions of 1 CMC Section 7206. The Office of the AG is subject to the provisions of 1 CMC Section 7206 to the same extent as a government corporation as defined in the Planning and Budgeting Act.

“(2161) The AG may prescribe rules and regulations reasonably necessary to implement its constitutional and statutory duties, responsibilities and obligations including rules and regulations pertaining to the recruitment, selection and employment of all attorneys and administrative employees of the Office of the AG.”