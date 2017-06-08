CUC announces power-rate cut

COMMONWEALTH Utilities Corp. Executive Director Gary Camacho on Wednesday said they have reduced the fuel adjustment charge or FAC this month.

“We are happy to announce a decrease in the fuel adjustment charge,” he said, adding that they have been notified by Mobil Oil Mariana Islands Inc. about the reduction in the average fuel prices.

In a statement, CUC said the FAC rate of $0.16381 per kWh went down to $0.15330 per kWh effective June 1.

As a result, residential customers who use 500 kWh of power per month will save approximately $5.26 on their monthly bills.

Pursuant to an order previously issued by the Commonwealth Public Utilities Commission, CUC is required to decrease the FAC pass-through rate, previously known as the Levelized Energy Adjustment Clause, if there is a reduction in the price of oil.

The pass-through rate was first instituted in 2009 to recover fuel and fuel related costs. CUC said it’s a system also used by power providers on Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

In May 2015, the CPUC authorized CUC to change the name of LEAC to FAC to provide customers a more accurate description of the rate.

The FAC is used to purchase fuel and serves as one of the two components that make up a CUC power bill. The second rate component is the electric base rate which is used to fund operations, projects, and debt servicing.