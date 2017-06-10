Woman arrested for assaulting man over parking space

WEN Jie Lou 45, was arrested on Tuesday for assault and battery, assault, criminal mischief, disturbing the peace, resisting arrest, and obstructing justice.

Superior Court Associate Judge Teresa Kim-Tenorio set her bail at $2,500.

According to police, Lou, a beauty parlor owner, beat up a man and vandalized his store in San Antonio.

Lou retained attorney Colin Thompson to represent her in the court proceedings while Assistant Attorney General Heather Barcinas appeared for the government.

At the request of her defense attorney, Luo’s bail was reduced to $2,500 from $5,000 and her next court appearance was set for June 15 at 9 a.m.

Police told the court that they responded to an assault-and-battery complaint at Toha Supermaket in San Antonio on May 29, 2017.

The victim told police that Luo slapped him in the face when he parked his car in front of the stairs leading to Luo’s Angel Beauty Salon on the second floor. Toha Supermarket is located on the ground floor of the building.

Police said the victim was in his car when Luo parked her car next to his. Luo then opened her car door, hitting the victim’s car.

When confronted by the victim, Luo denied hitting his car and instead asked him why he was in her parking space.

The victim told Lou that there was no sign indicating that the parking space belonged to her. The victim called the building owner on the phone and was told that the parking lot was “open to anyone.”

The victim then told Lou that he was calling the police. He said Lou got mad and started punching and kicking him. She also slapped him with her slipper, the victim said.

The victim said he did not want to fight a woman so he decided to just wait for the police.

When a police officer arrived, the victim said Lou threatened to kill him.

The next day, May 30, 2017, the victim told police that his store’s signboard had been vandalized, and that a witness saw Lou ripping the cord lines of his store’s signboard.

Later that day, in the evening, the victim called the police again after Luo yelled at him and his two employees while they were in the parking lot.

When police arrived and told Luo that she would be arrested, she called her husband and asked the police to talk to him as he is a former police officer. After handing the police officer the phone, she sneaked out and left the place through her salon’s back door.