Lawmakers want MVA to regulate tour guides and operators

REPRESENTATIVES Angel Demapan, Ivan Blanco and Joseph Leepan Guerrero want the Marianas Visitors Authority to regulate tour guides and operators.

The lawmakers introduced House Bill 20-83 which will amend 4 CMC Sections 2172-2173 to enable MVA to strengthen qualifications for tour guides and tour operators.

The lawmakers said MVA’s tour guide licensing program authorized by 4 CMC Sections 2171-2173 has not been implemented because the existing law does not give MVA meaningful authority to regulate tour guides.

The measure will give MVA the authority to set additional qualifications for tour guides or tour operators and to engage in enforcement actions against those who do not comply with the statute.

According to the bill:

“Title 4, Division 2, Chapter 1, Article 7, Sections 2172 to 2173 is hereby amended to read as: Section 2172. Tour Operators and Tourist Land/Sea Transport Operators: MVA Approved Certification Required. In order to obtain a certification from MVA to conduct business as a Tour Operator or Tourist Land/Sea Transport Operator, a person must: (a) be a member in good standing with MVA; (b) maintain an office within the CNMI; (c) not employ tour guides that have not been certified by MVA as required by 4 CMC Section 2173; (d) maintain a bank account in the CNMI under the business name; ( e) employ or retain as an independent contractor, at least one person who is fluent in the English language and (f) comply with such other terms and conditions designed to promote the professionalism of the tour industry as MVA may require by regulation, including the establishment of any licensing fee that is necessary to recoup the costs of operating the programs authorized by this Article.

“Section 2173. Tour Guides: MVA Approved Certification Required. (a) no person may be employed as a tour guide unless he or she has received an MVA approved certificate as set forth in subsection (b) of this section. (b) All persons who wish to engage in employment as tour guides must obtain an MVA approved certificate attesting that they have successfully completed MVA approved training courses and passed MVA approved examinations on: the history and culture of the NMI; the scenic and historic landmarks and attractions of the NMI and protection and conservation of the natural environment. (c) MVA may adopt such additional qualifications for tour guides by regulation as are necessary to promote the professionalism of the tour industry and may adopt a licensing fee by regulation in such an amount that is necessary to recoup the costs of operating the programs authorized by this Article. (d) MVA training courses shall be developed by MVA in consultation with other relevant government agencies.”

The bill also proposes the following:

“Section 2174. Enforcement. MVA may adopt regulations to sanction any person who acts as a tour guide, a tour operator or a tourist land/sea transport operator in violation of this Article or in violation of MVA’s regulations. These sanctions may include revocation of a certification, refusal to issue a certification, monetary sanctions or other equitable sanctions.”