6th defendant arrested in illegal labor contracting case

THE 6th defendant in an illegal labor contracting and mail fraud case was arrested on Wednesday following the filing of a superseding indictment in federal court.

Analyn Nunez is the fiancée of David Trung Quoc Phan, the president of United Brothers doing business as TBK Auto Care.

The superseding indictment stated that Nunez was a document preparer for United Brothers, of which Phan is the president.

Phan and recruiters Muksedur Rahman, MD. Rafiqul Islam and Zeaur Rahman Dalu were indicted for illegal labor contracting and mail fraud.

The prosecution said Rahman, Islam and Dalu knowingly recruited alien workers from Bangladesh promising them employment in the U.S. as painters, restaurant workers, drivers and die-cast makers. For his part, Phan, as president of United Brothers, filed I-129 CW petitions on their behalf.

According to the superseding indictment, Nunez willfully participated in sending I-129 CW petitions through the U.S. Postal Service

Rahman’s wife, Shahinur Akter, was also indicted for illegal labor contracting and mail fraud. The prosecution said she also abetted Rahman’s fraudulent scheme by threatening to falsely report that she had been sexually assaulted by one of the victims.

She was arrested on Monday.

The court has set the trial date for Aug. 1, 2017 at 10 a.m.

According to the prosecution, Phan informed the workers that they did not know how to perform the work his business required, and that he would pay the workers less than the minimum wage.

The prosecution said Phan later fired the workers and told them it was not his responsibility to give them jobs.

In an interview, Phan said the workers were not telling the whole truth.

He said the workers claimed that they were skilled, but their skills were very questionable.

Phan said he did not fire them outright, but instead tried to work with the skills that they had.

They negotiated with Rahman about working on Saipan, Phan said, adding that he knew Rahman as a skilled U.S. certified welder. He said he initially asked Rahman for help in getting workers.

According to Phan, he asked the three workers to create a scaffold for renovating a ceiling damaged by Typhoon Soudelor Typhoon.

He said he came back hours later and learned that three workers worked on one scaffold the whole morning.