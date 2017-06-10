Businessmen involved in birth-tourism scheme to be sentenced on June 12

RICHARD Peng, a businessman involved in a birth-tourism scheme on Saipan, will be sentenced on Monday, June 12, at 3 p.m. in federal court.

Peng, also known as Pai Teng and Tong-Long Peng, was charged with one count of harboring an illegal alien which carries a maximum penalty of five years of imprisonment.

Peng, through his attorney Michael Dotts, pled guilty on Aug 4, 2016.

As part of a plea deal, Peng provided information regarding a birth-tourism scheme business on Saipan that used a farm to house pregnant women.

Dotts said Peng’s former partner operated a noodle restaurant while running a birth-tourism scheme on the side.

Peng’s former business partner made his property in As Lito available specifically to house pregnant Chinese women, Dotts said, adding that the business partner even had a price list.

In the sentencing memorandum he filed on Tuesday, Dotts said Peng allowed a pregnant Chinese woman to stay in his residence after the woman’s conditional parole expired so she would not be detected by immigration authorities.

Dotts said the Chinese woman got Peng’s phone number from another woman who saw an ad that Peng had posted on some Chinese website about the farm.

The Chinese woman called Peng after she arrived here with her boyfriend in Nov. 2014.

The woman decided not to stay there after visiting the farm. Her boyfriend asked Peng if she could stay instead at Peng’s residence. Peng agreed and received 50,000 yuan or over $7,000 from the pregnant Chinese woman.

According to Peng, he paid 20 percent of the money to the other woman who had given Peng’s phone number to the pregnant Chinese woman. Peng also paid $1,000 to his former business partner.

After the pregnant Chinese woman’s immigration status expired in Nov. 2014, she stayed at Peng’s house until Feb. 2015 when Peng asked the woman to move out because she had been disrespectful to Peng’s family.

Dotts said the Chinese woman then reported the birth-tourism scheme to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

Peng’s attorney is recommending a six-month sentence for the defendant, adding that his client had no criminal record before this case.

He also said that Peng previously ran or tried to run a wedding photography business in China, a furniture business in Los Angeles and then in China.

At the time of his offense, Dotts said, Peng was operating a successful noodle restaurant with his former business partner.

Peng is currently planning to open his own restaurant on island, his lawyer said.

According to Dotts, Peng has no inclination to violate the law and has tried very hard to make a living legitimately by starting his own business.

Peng has also accepted responsibility for his offense, and helped identify his former business partner to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Dotts said.

He said the idea to house the Chinese woman did not originate with Peng, and there is no evidence that the defendant ever actively made his residence available specifically for housing the Chinese woman or any other pregnant Chinese women.

Dotts added that there is no evidence suggesting Peng is likely to commit the offense again.