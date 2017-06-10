Clarence Tenorio Sr. is this year’s Liberation grand marshal

CLARENCE Tenorio Sr. of the Joeten group of companies has been chosen as this year’s Liberation Day parade grand marshal.

Saipan Mayor David M. Apatang on Thursday said Tenorio is an outstanding member of the local business community and a supporter of community services.

“He deserves to be the grand marshal,” the mayor added.

In a separate interview, Tenorio said he is honored and thankful for his selection as Liberation grand marshal, adding that he and his family will continue working as a team in giving back to the community.





During the Liberation Committee meeting on Thursday, the concession and booth committees said the booth for the “play red” game of chance is still available to an eligible non-profit organization. The application fee is $3,000.

Logistics committee chair Valentina Haberman said they have three booths for deserts and refreshments including for ice cream and pearl shakes, and 10 booths for local dishes including chicken kelaguen, other Chamorro delicacies, Japanese, stateside American and Italian favorites.

Mayor Apatang encouraged businesses, ethnic and other community groups to join the float competition for the Fourth of July parade.

Application forms are available at the Saipan mayor’s office, and the fee is $100.

The cash prizes are $4,000 for first place, $3,000 for second place, $2,000 for third place and $1,000 for fourth place.